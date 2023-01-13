01/13 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 240): Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill review

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his full review of Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill, which included Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James in a Knockouts Title vs. Career match, Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship, a four-way for the Impact Tag Titles, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill review (Episode 240).

