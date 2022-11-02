11/2 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Chris Jericho defends the ROH Title, Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in an eliminator match, Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Title, Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 162)

Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena

Aired live November 2, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz checked in and ran through the card. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal (w/Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh). Allin, who had his ribs wrapped, and Lethal fought at ringside prior to the match. They entered the ring and the bell rang to start the match. Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh walked to ringside. Singh stood in the way when Allin wanted to go for a suicide dive. Lethal took offensive control and suplexed Allin on the apron heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]