10/10 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Title, Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory, The Bloodline appear, DX’s 25th Anniversary celebration

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,533)

Live from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

Aired October 10, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg talking backstage. They asked one another if they were ready, then turned and asked someone off camera if they were ready. Triple H was seated at a table with a headset and reading glasses on.

Triple H stood up and said it’s the 25th anniversary of DX, but it’s also the season premiere. He said they had to think of the sponsors and shouldn’t curse or talk about their genitals. Road Dogg asked if they could say penis. X-Pac dropped an F-Bomb that was censored. Michaels comically dropped several censored F-Bombs and said it would be a fun show.

Michaels said he saw four cocks. The camera showed four rubber chickens on Triple H’s deck. Triple H picked one up. The other DX members said they would leave him to play with his cock. “Hey, no fighting,” Triple H said while the others walked away and then cussed and was censored… The Raw opening aired…

A camera entered through the concourse and entered the arena while Corey Graves welcomed viewers to the season premiere of Raw. Graves was shown seated at the broadcast table and he introduced Kevin Patrick as his new partner. Patrick and Graves hyped previously advertised segments and said they would relive the return of Bray Wyatt…

“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn made their entrance while highlights aired of Logan Paul’s segment from Friday’s Smackdown. Once in the ring, Reigns told the Brooklyn crowd to acknowledge him. There were loud cheers to start and some boos once the cheers subsided.

Reigns spoke about how he likes to move forward, but he can’t get past Friday. He said his father taught him a long time ago that the loudest in the room is also the weakest in the room. Reigns said that if you’re the weakest in the room and you’re part of The Bloodline, that makes you a fool.

Reigns asked Jey if he’s a fool. Zayn interrupted. Heyman scolded Zayn, but Reigns held his finger up and Heyman apologized. Zayn recalled Reigns telling him that Jey was now his problem. Zayn said that as the Honorary Uce, he would love the opportunity to handle the situation. Reigns looked upset, then smiled and said Zayn really is the Honorary Uce. “He’s all yours, go ahead,” Reigns said. A Sami chant broke out.

Zayn approached Jey and said “we all love you very much.” Zayn said he and Reigns were spitballing the other night about the future of The Bloodline. Zayn said there was a lot of personal stuff and he feels like he and Reigns connected. Reigns grinned. Zayn told Jey that his behavior as of late hasn’t been “very Ucey.”

Zayn pointed to Jimmy and asked who doesn’t love him. Zayn raved about Jimmy’s smile. Zayn praised Sikoa as being serious “and also pretty cool.” Zayn told Jey that they need him to be cool and asked him if he thought that he could be. Jey looked to Reigns, who told him not to look at him. Jey asked Reigns if this was a joke. Jey protested. Sami cut him off.

Matt Riddle’s entrance music interrupted The Bloodline. Riddle walked onto the stage and recalled beating Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit. Riddle said Reigns beat him before and he knows they have a stipulation that prevents him from challenging Reigns for the championship. “But come on,” Riddle said. Riddle said the people want the match.

Reigns asked the Brooklyn crowd if they should give Riddle one more chance. “Nah,” Reigns said before adding that a deal is a deal. Riddle said that if Reigns won’t step up to the plate, then maybe one of his Bloodline bros would. Jey told Zayn that he should step up. Riddle used the word “Yeet.” Zayn said that only Bloodline members can use that word. Riddle said it again. Zayn eventually got flustered and challenged him to a one-on-one match, which Riddle accepted…

Powell’s POV: The usual Bloodline fun. I like the way they reminded viewers of the stipulation that Riddle can’t challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Reigns is champion.

Brooklyn imagery was shown coming out of the break… An Extreme Rules video package aired and showed brief highlights from each match while acknowledging the outcomes… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory. Gargano went for One Final Beaton the apron, but Theory blocked it and then countered into a fisherman’s buster suplex on the apron instead heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Theory put Gargano in his own Gargano Escape hold, which Gargano did indeed escape. Gargano came right back and applied the same hold. Theory rolled out of it, powered up Gargano, and set up for his finisher. Gargano slipped away, but Theory caught him with a superkick. Graves said the student was embarrassing the teacher.

Gargano connected with a superkick that sent Theory to ringside. Gargano dove through the ropes and DDT’d Theory on the floor. Gargano threw Theory back inside the ring and then hit his One Final Beat finisher before scoring the clean pin…

Johnny Gargano beat Austin Theory in 8:50.

Powell’s POV: Wow, I didn’t expect to see a clean finish, not that I’m complaining. I wonder if they’ll do something to give Theory his heat back tonight.

2. Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis). Rey slid from the ring and performed a sunset bomb that drove Gable into the ringside barricade. Rey returned to the ring and then The Judgment Day entrance theme played. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley walked onto the stage and walked toward the ring. [C]

Dom and Ripley were at ringside coming out of the break. Otis tried to get involved at ringside, but Rey was able to shove him into the ring post. Back inside the ring, Rey hit a 619 on Gable and then followed up with a dive over the top rope into a splash, which led to him getting the three count.

Rey Mysterio defeated Chad Gable in 7:50.

After the match, Dom entered the ring and motioned for his father to bring it. Rey turned to leave, but Ripley was blocking his path. Dom lightly shoved his father and lightly slapped his face before telling him that he has to hit him. Dom slapped his father and once again demanded that he hit him.

Rey ran the ropes and ran past Dom and took out Damian Priest, who was on the apron. Finn Balor ran in and Rey performed a head-scissors takedown that sent Balor crashing into Dom. Rey put Balor in position for a 619, but Dom clotheslined Rey as he was running the ropes.

Dom stood over Rey and said “hit me” a couple times. A “you suck” chant broke out. Dom waited for his father to get up and then told him repeatedly to hit him. Rey looked emotional and shook his head no. Rey turned to leave the ring. Dom hit Rey from behind. Ripley held Rey in position and then Dom performed a 619 on him… [C]

Powell’s POV: Dom continues to get tremendous heat from the live crowds. I like the way they are milking this by having Rey refuse to get physical. It’s realistic in that any good father would want to fight his own son, and it’s also leading to a big pop moment when Rey finally snaps and gets physical with Dom.

[Hour Two] The Rey and Dom drama was recapped. It included extra footage of Rey crying as he stood at ringside after taking the 619 from Dom…

“The Judgment Day” Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest stood in the ring for a promo segment. Balor boasted about beating Edge in the I Quit match. Balor had Dom and Priest say the words that he made Edge say. Balor said he wouldn’t quit “because I’m too legit to quit.”

Balor set up a long video package that recapped his win over Edge along with Ripley hitting Beth Phoenix with a Conchairto. Back live, Ripley showed off a “Beth” armband and said the Conchairto was just a glimpse of what she’s capable of.

Dom said watching Ripley smash Phoenix with the Conchairto “did it for me and I know that it did it for all of you as well.” Dom said his favorite part other than 619’ing his other father was seeing the “pathetic and devastated look on his face.” Dom said Rey deserves to feel as useless and helpless as Rey made him feel throughout his entire life. Balor brought up AJ Styles and an ultimatum.

AJ Styles made his entrance and entered the ring. Styles said he wasn’t there to argue with Balor. Styles told Balor that he was right. Styles said everything he’s ever needed was standing right in front of him. He said that with his back against the wall, he realized he needed help. He said there comes a time when a man needs friends. Styles said he needed family.

Styles dropped to one knee and bowed in front of Balor, who held his hand out and then helped Styles to his feet. Styles and Balor hugged. Balor said he was proud of Styles and knew that he would come around. Styles held onto the hug while saying he wasn’t talking about Balor.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their entrance and joined Styles in the ring. A “holy shit” chant broke out and was sadly censored. Gallows threw an uppercut at Dom and then the met fought while Ripley headed to ringside. Ripley eventually returned and kicked Anderson to get him off of Dom, who then fled to ringside. Anderson followed and worked over Dom with punches.

Balor fled the ring. Styles followed and speared Balor over the broadcast table. Gallows slammed a chair over the back of Priest at ringside. Gallows threw an uppercut at Priest, who sold it by falling over the ringside barricade. Ripley pulled Dom over the barricade.

Balor was left along with Styles, Gallows, and Anderson at ringside. Balor ran into the ring and ran out the other side and then met up with the other Judgment Day members near the stage while Styles, Gallows, and Anderson did the too sweet hand sign in the ring together…

Powell’s POV: Pardon me while I pat myself on the back. I’ve been saying for weeks that I suspected Styles would call in Gallows and Anderson to serve as his allies in his feud with Judgment Day. On a side note, I really wish USA Network would stop censoring “holy shit” chants. It started on NXT and has now made its way to Raw.

Footage aired from earlier in the night of Byron Saxton interviewing Damage CTRL in a bar area. Saxton asked Bayley if her loss to Bianca Belair was a setback in the faction’s plan to take control of the women’s division. Kai spoke up and said she was at rock bottom when Bayley was the only person to reach out and offer a helping hand.

Kai said she would do anything for Bayley or Sky and then asked if you could say the same about Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Kai said they will punish Belair when Bayley gets her rematch until Bayley is holding the gold she deserves. Sky spoke in Japanese. Bayley translated by stating that Sky said she would kick Candice LeRae’s ass. The match was listed as coming up after a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: It came off like they are not moving on from Belair vs. Bayley despite Belair winning the ladder match at Extreme Rules. I guess that would explain why they haven’t been building up anyone to be Belair’s next challenger.

Roman Reigns was shown walking with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in the parking garage. Jey Uso showed up and asked where Reigns was going. Reigns said Heyman had them set up in Manhattan and they would be doing New York. Reigns told Jey that he had to stay behind with Sami Zayn. Reigns told Jey to make sure that “my Honorary Uce wins tonight.” Jey wanted Sikoa to come with him, but Reigns said that Sikoa would be going with him. Reigns, Sikoa, and Heyman entered the SUV…

3. Bayley vs. Candice LeRae. Both entrances were televised. LeRae caught Bayley with an early missile dropkick. Bayley rolled to ringside heading into a PIP break. [C] LeRae sold a left knee injury from a Bayley attack during the break, while Bayley was selling a shoulder injury.

Bayley targeted the bad knee. Bayley went for her Rose Plant finisher, but LeRae rolled her into a pin and got the upset win. “Thats not how it was supposed to go,” Graves said.

Candice LeRae beat Bayley in 6:05.

LeRae headed to the stage area. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky ran out and attacked LeRae on the stage and then brought her back to the ring. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ran out and was quickly outnumbered by the heel trio. Bayley hit LeRae with a running knee to the head. Bayley had her sidekicks hold up Belair while she performed an elbow drop from the middle rope…

Powell’s POV: We’re starting to get more of Damage CTRL using the numbers advantage than we did when the faction originally formed. They really needed to get heat when they started, but they were quickly countered by Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. LeRae going over was surprising, especially if the plan is for Bayley to get a rematch with Belair.

Maryse stood in the ring, had two tables filled with gifts and a cake, and they had balloons attached to the ring posts. Maryse introduced The Miz, who made his entrance with his baseball bat. Miz said Maryse knows how to make him feel special.

Maryse said she spent so much money. She told Miz to read the baseball bat. Miz said it was signed by the best slugger in the game – Jose Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians. Miz taunted the New York crowd for thinking that he was going to say the bat was autographed by Aaron Judge.

Maryse presented Miz with two giant balls with Miz’s image on them. Get it? Miz struggled to pull a gift off the table. Once he did, Dexter Lumis’s head was underneath it. Miz tried to play whack a mole with the bat, but Lumis disappeared. Lumis entered the ring behind Miz and put him in his submission hold.

Miz’s flailed his legs while in the hold and sent Maryse toward the cake, but she tripped and came up short. They did it again and she awkwardly fell onto the cake. Miz escaped and ran out of the ring and to the backstage area. Mayrse stood up and had cake on her face and spotted Lumis, who just looked at her. Maryse shrieked and then ran away. Lumis grabbed the cake knife and stabbed the Miz balls. Lumis looked at the cake. A “eat the cake” chant broke out. Lumis cut a piece and took a bite…

Powell’s POV: The birthday party segment was lousy. What started out as fun is now just a repetitive weekly gag involving him and Lumis. The next chapter of this story can’t come soon enough.

Backstage, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg met up with a couple of enhancement wrestlers and tried to fire them up about their match with Omos. After the enhancement wrestlers left, Miz showed up with his deflated balls and complained about Lumis.

Michaels said he knows Lumis and while he’s a quiet guy, he’s a good guy and Miz must have done something to piss him off. Road Dogg proposed Miz faces Lumis next week with the stipulation that Lumis would be gone forever if he loses, but Miz would forfeit his deflated balls if he loses…

4. Omos (w/MVP) vs. Joseph Torres and Robert Adams in a handicap match. The enhancement duo’s entrance was not televised. Graves mocked the plaid trunks of one of the enhancement wrestlers (and for good reason). Omos finished them off with a double chokeslam and then put his foot on one of them while getting the pin.

Omos defeated Joseph Torres and Robert Adams in 1:20.

After the match, MVP spoke to Omos, who then hit his tree slam finisher on both opponents before leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: The plaid trunks and the DX pep talk just weren’t enough for the locals.

The broadcast team set up the full replay of Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules.

[Hour Three] The Wyatt footage carried over to the start of the third hour. The “holy shit” chants were censored…

Graves said he’d be lying if he said his skin wasn’t still crawling a bit. Graves and Patrick both welcomed Wyatt back to WWE…

U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley made his entrance. Lashley played to the crowd and then said he would be a fighting champion for the fans, just as he says every week. Lashley said he’s beaten Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. Lashley recalled Seth Rollins claiming he didn’t get a fair shot at his championship. Lashley called for Rollins to come out and get his ass whooped.

Brock Lesnar’s entrance music played instead. Lesnar made his entrance wearing his country attire and an AC/DC t-shirt to a massive ovation. Graves said there was no fear in the eyes of Lashley, but there was confusion. Lesnar took his usual lap around the ring and then entered it and played to the crowd while Lashley stood in the middle of the ring with his arms crossed.

“Well, holy shit,” Lesnar started (and was censored). Lesnar said good evening to Brooklyn and then to Lashley, who held up his belt. Lesnar grabbed Lashley and put him down with an F5. Graves asked why and wondered what the meaning of the attack was. A “one more time” chant broke out. Lesnar performed a German suplex on Lashley instead and then gave him another F5.

Another “one more time” chant broke out. Lesnar put Lashley in a Kimura Lock instead. Lesnar released the hold. Lashley held his left arm in pain. Lesnar’s entrance theme played and he left the ring. Graves wondered if there would still be a U.S. Championship match. Graves assumed they would not because Lashley was in no condition to compete. “What the hell, Brock?” Graves asked… [C]

Powell’s POV: To answer Graves’ question, the meaning is that Crown Jewel is next month and I guess we know what the Lesnar match will be. I assume this will lead to Rollins beating Lashley to win the U.S. Championship, but I guess we’ll see what happens after the break. Either way, the live crowd was thrilled to see Lesnar.

Lashley was still down at ringside after the broadcast team recapped Lesnar attacking him. Seth Rollins made his entrance while trainers and referees were tending to Lashley. Rollins, who had his ribs wrapped, barked at the referees to get Lashley in the ring. Lashley got to his feet and was selling an arm injury.

Rollins got a mic and told Lashley that he wasn’t getting out of the title match that easy. Rollins recalled Lashley saying that he was a fighting champion. Lashley kept walking. Rollins said Lashley is supposed to be a soldier. Lashley turned around and faced Rollins, who told him that he’s a disgrace to his title and his country. Lashley walked toward the ring while holding his left arm at his side…

5. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship. The referee checked with Lashley and then called for the bell. Lashley went for a spear, but Rollins hit him with a Pedigree for a near fall. Rollins followed up with a top rope splash for another good near fall. Rollins held his ribs after Lashley kicked out.

Rollins went for a Stomp, but Lashley avoided it. Lashley speared Rollins. Both men stayed down and sold their respective injuries. When they stood up, Lashley went for the Hurt Lock, but Rollins attacked his injured arm. Rollins hit a rolling elbow, a superkick, and another rolling elbow. Rollins kicked Lashley’s bad arm and then hit him with two Stomps and pinned him.

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley in 2:35 to win the U.S. Championship.

Rollins celebrated his title win… [C]

Powell’s POV: That was really well done. Lashley’s character showed heart by accepting the match and then by kicking out of those two early Rollins’ pin attempts. Rollins gained the U.S. Title, while Lashley’s character lost nothing in the eyes of the fans and has even more reason to seek revenge on Lesnar. Plus, Rollins bounced right back from the Fit Pit loss with a U.S. Title win.

Brooklyn imagery was shown and then the broadcast team recapped highlights of Lesnar attacking Lashley, followed by Rollins beating Lashley to win the U.S. Title…

Byron Saxton caught up with Lashley backstage. Lashley said he’s pissed off and would deal with Rollins. He challenged Lesnar to show up on next week’s Raw so he could show that “The Beast ain’t nothing but a little bitch”…

A Bray Wyatt video aired with distorted images of the mask he wore at Extreme Rules. His distorted voice said he used to play in the prison inside his own head, but there’s only place that he can truly be free. Some of it was tough to make out, but he said “Revel in what you are” repeatedly to close out the video…

The broadcast team acknowledged the video and then Matt Riddle made his entrance. Riddle’s scooter returned and animated raccoons appeared when he kicked off his flip flops… [C] A teaser video touted Elias as returning next week… Sami Zayn and The Usos made their entrance…

6. Matt Riddle vs. Sami Zayn (w/Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso). Zayn got the better of Riddle and got some help from Jey, who took a shot at Riddle while the ref was distracted. Zayn recalled Jey telling him to handle it and indicated that he would without Jey’s help. Zayn was in offensive control heading into a break. [C] An ad for Smackdown spotlighted Bray Wyatt.

Zayn continued to dominate the offense. Zayn went up top and Riddle followed him up. Zayn shoved Riddle off the ropes and then leapt at him, but Riddle caught him with a knee to the head and covered him for a two count. A short time later, Jey was going to take another cheap shot at Riddle, but Zayn stopped him. Riddle rolled up Zayn for a two count. Riddle sent Zayn to the floor and then hit him with a Floating Bro at ringside heading into a PIP break. [C]

Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, but Riddle powerslammed him instead. Riddle went for a Draping DDT. Zayn avoided the move and sent Riddle to ringside. Zayn joined him at ringside and ate a kick. Jimmy wanted to get involved, but Jey stopped him. Riddle threw a series of kicks at Zayn and then they rolled back inside the ring. Sami went for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Riddle countered into an RKO and scored the pin.

Matt Riddle beat Sami Zayn in 16:15.

Powell’s POV: Good storytelling. Jey listened to Sami and stayed out of it, but it went against the orders of Roman Reigns, who told Jey to make sure that Sami won the match. The follow-up on Smackdown should be fun. All of that said, the crowd’s reaction to Riddle seemed much tamer than it has in the past.

The DX entrance played once Riddle got to the stage. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg were driven onto the stage on a military truck. They hopped off the truck and threw glow sticks into the crowd. Triple H had ditched his suit and wore a DX shirt and a leather jacket.

Waltman gave a shot out to Chyna. Road Dogg did his New Age Outlaws introduction and said “Geriatric X proudly brings to you.” He also let the crowd fill in the “Bad Ass Billy Gun” part. Triple H said it’s been 25 years and asked the crowd who was watching when it started. He told the crowd that they weren’t old enough.

Triple H did the “are you ready” routine. “For the thousands in attendance and the millions watching at home, and for 25 years we would like to say thank you and we love you all.” Triple H said he had to catch his breath for the rest. Road Dogg said he wished he’d been given that opportunity. “Let’s get ready to suck it,” Triple H said.

Michaels said it’s been 25 glorious years of Degeneration X. Michaels told the crowd that if they were back out there 25 years from now, they need to put them out of their misery. Michaels did the “we got two words for you” line and the crowd responded with “suck it.” The DX theme played and then Triple H, Michaels, Waltman, and Road Dogg played to the crowd. They struck a pose in the middle of the ring to close the show…

Powell’s POV: For a minute there, I thought they were going to have the Riddle and Zayn match close the show and the DX reunion would be limited to the backstage area. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case, although the DX segment was very brief with just a quick stroll through their catchphrases. I suppose it would be awkward for Paul Levesque to book himself in a lengthy show-closing segment, but I did come away wishing that the DX gang had done a little more. I assume they did after Raw went off the air. If so, I’m sure the footage will end up online.

Overall, this was a fun show that did a really good job of filling the three hours in a way where nothing felt like filler. Even the Omos squashes feels like they serve a purpose now that they are building toward him facing Braun Strowman. The lack of Bray Wyatt appearing was disappointing. I guess this means he will be a Smackdown wrestler, though it’s not like we don’t see a ton of crossover between the shows these days. I will have more to say about Raw in my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).