08/26 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Violent By Design, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Josh Alexander vs. Vincent in a non-title match, Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett, Jessicka’s in-ring debut

August 26, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Violent By Design, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Josh Alexander vs. Vincent in a non-title match, Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett, Jessicka’s in-ring debut, and more (18:24)…

Click here for the August 26 Impact Wrestling audio review.

