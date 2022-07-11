The first part of the Ric Flair’s Last Match documentary is now available

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The first part of a three-part documentary that is leading up to Ric Flair’s Last Match is now available on FITE TV and via Starrcast.com. The Ric Flair’s Last Match event will be held on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium and will be available via FITE TV pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: The documentary is narrated by Darius Rucker and includes Flair, Tony Schiavone, Magnum TA, Arn Anderson, Brock Anderson, Nikita Koloff, David Crockett, Tommy Young, Flair’s first wife Leslie Goldman, and others. It’s a really well produced piece that addresses Flair putting his career ahead of his children, the drug issues that led to the death of his son Reid, Flair’s own health issues that nearly claimed his life, and his decision to have one more match.