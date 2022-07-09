Remembering Chris Shore

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It is with great sadness that I share the news that Chris Shore died on Friday, July 8, 2022. While not official, it is believed that he suffered a heart attack. Chris was the longtime assistant editor of ProWrestling.net and a true friend. Listeners of the Dot Net Weekly audio show that we co-hosted heard our on-air conversations. What they did not hear were the hours of time that we spent talking before and after the shows. Whether it was pro wrestling, sports, politics, or Chris sharing stories about his family, we often spent more time talking before and after the show than we actually did recording it.

Chris is survived by his wife Ginger and their four daughters. Chris absolutely adored Ginger and was never bashful about expressing that during our conversations. Although we never actually met in person, it was always clear that Chris and Ginger were true partners who loved one another very deeply. Some of my favorite chats with Chris regarded stories of their daughters. Whether it was the prideful stories regarding their many achievements or hilarious stories of the childhood misadventures that we all go through, Chris’s love and affection for his children always shined through. More than anything, I hope that Ginger and the kids know just how much Chris loved them and how extremely proud he was of his family. You truly were everything to him.

Husband and father are the first words that come to mind when I think of Chris. Dreamer is third. While many of us settle into routines in our professional lives, Chris never stopped dreaming, learning, and thinking big. During the time that I knew Chris, he was a home school teacher, a tutor, he wrote an eBook, he did play-by-play and other work at independent wrestling shows, he learned how to do production work from scratch and then did so professionally, and he even managed a political campaign. I’m sure that I am forgetting some of the other projects that Chris took on, but I always envied his ability to put himself out there and take big swings.

The last time that Chris and I recorded Dot Net Weekly together, Chris told me after the show that he was going to miss our long conversations. He said he knew how busy my work schedule was and even if we both had good intentions, we were likely to spend far less time talking with one another. As much as I didn’t want to believe that would happen, Chris was right. We drifted apart. Life simply got in the way.

We caught up one year around the Thanksgiving holiday and just picked up where we left off as if no time had passed. The conversation flowed just as naturally as it always had and was filled with the usual heavy doses of laughter. We agreed that we needed to talk more often and this time we meant it. Yeah, it turned out to be the last time we spoke by phone. We exchanged occasional emails and direct messages, but we just didn’t pick up the damn phone for one of those long, laugh-filled conversations.

I wish so badly that I could call Chris right now. I would love to hear his stories about what him and his family have been up to. I’d love to know what he thinks about his Chicago Cubs this season and his Carolina Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield. I would love to hear about his recent meeting with Dot Net reader and our mutual friend Jeremy Moses. I would love to have one our many political discussions where we start off as total opposites, talk it through respectfully, and find our usual common ground.

Chris had strong opinions and he loved to express them, but he was always openminded and I think he enjoyed hearing opposing viewpoints and engaging in healthy debate even more. We solved the world’s problems about a hundred times over, at least in our own minds. Chris was an intelligent man and I learned a lot from those conversations, which never once became heated despite how opposed we seemed to be at the start.

As much as I wish that I could call Chris and hear his voice, it’s not an option. It hurts and I am filled with regret. And yet I find comfort in knowing that whenever my time comes, Chris and I are finally going to meet in person. We will pick up right where we left off as if no time has passed. He is already watching over his family and he will have so many wonderful stories to share about them. We will laugh, debate, and laugh some more. Until then, Chris, thank you for everything that you did for this website, but so much more importantly, thank you for being my friend.

If you would like to express your condolences or share memories of Chris, please do so via his Facebook page.