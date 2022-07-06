WWE Money in the Bank poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent, and A was a close third with 22 percent of the vote.

-50 percent of our voters gave Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles the best match of the night honors. The men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches finished tied for second with with 14 percent of the vote each.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave best match of the night honors to the tag title match, and we both gave B- grades in our MITB audio review on Saturday night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.