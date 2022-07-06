WWE Raw viewership and rating for the Independence Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.563 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.951 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.54 rating.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the numbers were down due to the show airing on Independence Day in the United States. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.702 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.661 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.327 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The July 5, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.472 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The ratings are delayed this week due to the holiday. The NXT Great American Bash numbers should be available on Thursday morning, and things should get back to normal with the AEW Dynamite numbers being released on Thursday afternoon.