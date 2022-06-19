Impact Wrestling Slammiversary lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

-Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship

-Tasha Steelz vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim in a Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts Championship with special enforcer Mickie James

-Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne vs. Kenny King vs. Jack Evans vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles

-“Honor No More” Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent vs. “Impact Originals” Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, Nick Aldis, and one TBA

-Moose vs. Sami Callihan in a Monster’s Ball

-Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-(Pre-Show) Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship

-(Pre-Show) A reverse battle royal

Powell’s POV: Former TNA President Dixie Carter will reportedly appear at the show. These gimmick matches are an odd combination of the best and the very worst of TNA/Impact. Slammiversary is available via pay-per-view television and FITE. The listed price on DirecTV is $39.95 while FITE TV is charging $39.99. Join me for my live review of Slammiversary beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).