06/10 Powell’s MLW Fusion audio review: Rise of the Renegades edition with Alex Hammerstone, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, and King Muertes, Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross for the Caribbean Championship, Aramis vs. Gino Medina in a Mexican strap match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: The Rise of the Renegades edition with Alex Hammerstone, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, and King Muertes, Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross for the Caribbean Championship, Aramis vs. Gino Medina in a Mexican strap match, and more (13:17)…

Click here for the June 10 MLW Fusion audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.