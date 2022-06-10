What's happening...

06/10 Powell’s MLW Fusion audio review: Rise of the Renegades edition with Alex Hammerstone, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, and King Muertes, Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross for the Caribbean Championship, Aramis vs. Gino Medina in a Mexican strap match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: The Rise of the Renegades edition with Alex Hammerstone, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, and King Muertes, Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross for the Caribbean Championship, Aramis vs. Gino Medina in a Mexican strap match, and more (13:17)…

Click here for the June 10 MLW Fusion audio review. 

Topics

