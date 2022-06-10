What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the penultimate edition before Slammiversary

June 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 121,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the previous episode’s 116,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 115th in Thursday’s cable ratings and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the 0.03 rating drawn last week. The NJPW show that followed failed to make Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings. The NHL playoff game finished first in Thursday’s cable ratings with a 0.82 rating and 2.480 million viewers for ESPN.

