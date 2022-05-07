Two Impact Wrestling departures

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Willie Mack announced that his Impact Wrestling contract expired. Mack wrote on social media (see below) that he has opted to work independently.

-Jonah wrapped up his latest run with Impact Wrestling at the television tapings coming out of the Rebellion pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: Mack had some quality matches as a singles wrestler and while teaming with Rich Swann, but creative rarely seemed to push him as more than a mid-card act. Meanwhile, Jonah had some strong matches during his time with Impact. His matches with Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii come to mind, along with this three match series with PCO. It will be interesting to see what comes next for both men.

There’s a wild chapter in the book of JONAH that is all about PCO … HE IS NOT HUMAN. IMPACT see ya down the road. pic.twitter.com/u4R2Xdmwsd — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) May 6, 2022