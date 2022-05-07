Impact Wrestling Under Siege lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Under Siege event that will stream tonight on Impact Plus from Newport, Kentucky at Promowest Pavilion.

-Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the Impact World Championship

-Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the Impact Tag Titles

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

-Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Championship

-“Bullet Club” Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and El Phantasmo vs. “Honor No More” Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, and Vincent

-Tasha Steelz vs. Havok for the Knockouts Championship

-Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

-Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

-(Pre-Show) Madison Rayne vs. Gisele Shaw

-(Pre-Show) Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

Powell’s POV: The Impact Under Siege pre-show is available via YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Impact Plus. The show is also available as a $9.99 pay-per-view on FITE.TV.