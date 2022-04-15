AEW Rampage lineup: AEW World Championship match, earlier start time for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

-Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn

-Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a women’s Owen Hart tournament qualifier

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live from Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center, and AEW will also record Saturday’s Battle of the Belts 2 show for Saturday’s TNT airing. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET on TNT. Colin’s Rampage audio reviews are available weekly for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).