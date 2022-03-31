MLW Fusion results: Powell’s review of “5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera vs. EJ Nduka and a partner for the MLW Tag Titles, Microman, Octagon Jr, and Puma King vs. Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro, Ikuro Kwon vs. Ken Broadway

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 139)

Taped February 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Grady Cole Center

Streamed March 31, 2022 on the MLW’s YouTube Page and FITE TV

Fusion opened with entrances for the opening match. The broadcast team of Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski checked in. Tim Barr was the ring announcer…

1. Microman, Octagon Jr, and Puma King vs. Arez (w/Dr. Dax), Gino Medina, and Mini Abismo Negro. Microman was presented as a mystery teammate. Mister Saint Laurent introduced him before the match and then sat in on commentary for the match and continued to sing his praises.

Microman performed a huracanrana from the top rope. His partners dove onto their opponents at ringside. Microman dropkicked the knees of Negro. Arez cut off Microman and then the heels worked him over while his partners were at ringside. They eventually got back onto the apron and oddly held out their hands waiting for a tag while Microman was being triple teamed.

Microman eventually checked out and then broke up the pin when Octagon Jr. was on the verge of losing. Later, Microman performed a splash off the apron, which drew a holy shit chant heading into a break. [C]

Medina was on his knees when he pushed Microman over. Medina ran the ropes and dropkicked the legs of Microman. Later, Octagon Jr. performed a 450 splash on Negro and had him pinned until Arez broke it up. Octagon also performed a step-up springboard moonsault onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside. In the ring, Microman performed a head-scissors into a rollup on Negro and pinned him.

Microman, Octagon Jr, and Puma King defeated Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro.

After the match, the heels surrounded Microman in the ring. Dr. Dax kicked him. There was likely a clunky spot, as they cut to the fans and then Dax was shown tumbling to ringside. The babyface trio ended up clearing the ring…

Powell’s POV: Nothing felt like it mattered until Microman tagged into the match for the first time. He was over big with the Dallas crowd at the previous taping, and the Charlotte crowd also popped big for him. I know trios matches are big in lucha, but MLW might be better off establishing a regular partner for Microman and having them work a tag team program with set rivals rather than having so many “only somewhat familiar” faces in these matches. They have a fun thing going with Microman that could work better if everyone around him was properly established.

A video package aired with MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas. Kane spoke about his key wins in MLW…

Bocchini recapped Alex Hammerstone getting some revenge on Richard Holliday last week…

Outside the building, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, Ricky Morton, and Kerry Morton spoke about how it had been a fun night. The Von Erichs said they had business to take care of…

Emilio Sparks stood outside of EJ Nduka’s locker room and tried to peak in to find out how his partner would be for the main event. Nduka caught him and said that Sparks would find out when the world finds out… [C]

2. Ikuro Kwon vs. Ken Broadway. Kwon attacked Broadway before the opening bell. Broadway came right back with a dropkick and performed a springboard moonsault for a near fall. Kwon returned fire with kicks and performed a nice pop-up neckbreaker for a near fall.

Broadway came right back with a running sit-out power slam for a near fall. Broadway played to the crowd and then went up top and attempted a moonsault that Kwon kind of avoided. Kwon threw a kick at Broadway and followed up with a running neckbreaker and scored the pin…

Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway.

Kwon was interviewed by Bocchini on the stage. Kwon justified his attack on Jacob Fatu by saying that he turned his back on Contra. He said Fatu is a Samoan pussy without the rest of the faction. Fatu came out and attacked Kwon, who fought back. They brawled to the back. Mads Krugger arrived and joined Kwon in choking out Fatu until a bunch of crew members arrived to keep everyone apart…

Powell’s POV: The moonsault spot was a little scary in that Kwon rolled toward the corner where Broadway was coming from, but fortunately everyone seemed fine. It was a rare win for Kwon, who desperately needed one after serving as the fall guy for Mads Krugger recently and all of Contra Unit previously. I’m happy they didn’t erase whatever good came from the win by having Fatu destroy Kwon.

Cesar Duran was talking on the phone in his office when Ross and Marshall Von Erich entered the room and said they want a shot at the MLW Tag Titles. Duran pointed out that 5150 were already scheduled to defend the tag titles. Duran booked them in something for next week that I couldn’t make out (it was later announced as a match against Ricky and Kerry Morton).

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout entered the room and the Von Erichs left. Holliday said there was a security problem in MLW. Atout recalled Holliday being attacked by Alex Hammerstone last week. Holliday threatened to line up his own security and threatened Duran. “Get your house in order or I will,” Holliday said…

The broadcast team hyped upcoming segments… [C]

An Alex Hammerstone video package aired. He spoke about being told that he would be starting in WWE developmental. He said he gave up his apartment and moved in with his mother because he planned to move to Florida. He didn’t hear from WWE for a couple weeks and then he got an email informing him that they hired too many people and wouldn’t be bringing him in after all.

Hammerstone said he got an email from MLW a couple months later and he ended up getting a contract offer. Hammerstone’s introductory promo (complete with his old Chris Jericho haircut!) was shown. Hammerstone said he worked his ass off in MLW. He said he sees people write on social media that he should sign with WWE, Impact, or AEW.

Hammerstone said he’s able to do his own thing, he’s happy, and he’s paid enough to support him and his girlfriend. Hammerstone said MLW didn’t offer him a million dollars, but they had a plan for him. He said the company has honored that every step of the way. Hammerstone said he’s treated well and hopes that when people think of Hammerstone they think of MLW, and when they think of MLW they think of Hammerstone…

Powell’s POV: Another strong profile piece. MLW did a great job with the Jacob Fatu profile pieces and the Hammerstone videos are equally good. I don’t know why we don’t see more production work like this in every promotion. It’s easy to produce and allows the wrestlers to tell their stories in their own words, which helps them connect with the audience.

Cesar Duran and his henchmen approached someone who for face paint and had a snake in his mouth. Duran gave the man a small bag filled with small rocks…

Powell’s POV: Okay, I have no idea who that was, what was in the bag, or what was said. I love Duran, but I sure wish they would use subtitles for some of his segments.

Bocchini hyped Myron Reed vs. TJP for the MLW Middleweight Championship, and The Von Erichs vs. Kerry Morton and Ricky Morton for next week’s Fusion…

5150 made their entrance for the main event. Rivera cut a promo on the crowd and called them inbred rednecks. Boogie said all of the hillbilly rednecks could kiss their Puerto Rican asses. He said everybody knows South Carolina has better BBQ. EJ Nduka made his entrance and then Calvin Tankman was introduced as his partner…

3. “5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera (w/Julius Smokes) vs. EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman for the MLW Tag Titles. Nduka got the better of Rivera to start. Tankman tagged in and slammed Rivera. Tankman ran the ropes and was kicked from behind by Boogie, who was standing on the apron. Rivera clotheslined Tankman on the top rope. Rivera went up top and hit double knees on Tankman and then covered him for a two count. [C]

Tankman was isolated by the champions coming out of the break. Rivera covered him for a near fall. Tankman came back with a pop-up back elbow on Rivera. Tankman made the hot tag to Nduka, who worked over both opponents. Nduka knocked Boogie off the apron with an elbow. They cut to a full-screen replay for some reason and we clearly missed something.

Rivera tried to dive at Nduka on the floor, but he moved and Rivera took out his own partner. Rivera went for a double jump move and was caught by Nduka, who ran him into two corners and then power slammed him. Tankman tagged in and hit a running shooting star press and scored the pin…

EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman beat “5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera to win the MLW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: That was unexpected. I really like 5150, so I hope the title change didn’t happen because one or both members are leaving MLW. It’s worth nothing that 5150 are not booked for MLW in Dallas this weekend. Either way, I like the Tankman and Nduka tag team and the surprise title change was definitely the highlight of this episode.

Overall, a solid edition with the Microman fun to start, a rare win for Kwon, and the surprising tag title change in the main event. I was also high on the Hammerstone video package. I will have more to say about the show in my weekly audio review of MLW Fusion for Dot Net Members and our Patreon subscribers.