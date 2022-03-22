What's happening...

WrestleMania Kickoff Show to air on USA Network, match listed

March 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WrestleMania Kickoff Show will air Saturday, April 2 on USA Network. The two-hour show starts at 5CT/6ET. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is listed for the show.

Powell’s POV: The Kickoff Show will run for two hours on USA Network. The battle royal listing is odd in that it is advertised as the “third annual” Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal even though this will actually be the eighth version of the match, so we’ll wait to see if WWE officially announces the match before adding it to our WrestleMania lineup. The Kickoff Show for WrestleMania Sunday is not listed on my DirecTV guide for USA Network or any of WWE’s regular network partners, so it will likely be limited to Peacock.

