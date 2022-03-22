ROH Supercard of Honor lineup: Four matches advertised, pay-per-view pricing details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held on Friday, April 1 in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center.

-ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Original ROH Championship holder Jonathan Gresham for the undisputed ROH World Championship

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Alex Zayne.

-Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty.

Powell’s POV: ROH added the Lethal vs. Moriarty match on Monday. ROH previously announced Joe Hendry and Ninja Mack for the event. The show will stream on HonorClub for subscribers, and is also available via FITE TV and pay-per-view television for $29.99 on Friday, April 1 at 7CT/8ET.