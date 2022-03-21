3/21 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the return of AJ Styles, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch addresses her attack on Bianca Belair, Raw Tag Champs Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Chad Gable and Otis in a non-title match, U.S. Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,504)

Live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

Aired March 21, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Steve Austin’s entrance theme opened the show. The crowd popped huge. Kevin Owens made his entrance dressed as Austin with a bald cap on. He headed to the ring and struck Austin’s pose while the broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in. Once in the ring, Owens impersonated Austin while asking the now angry crowd to give him a hell yeah if they were ready to see him open a can of whoop ass.

Owens gave the crowd the “what?” treatment. They responded by changing “you suck.” Owens continued to impersonate Austin while saying that everything Owens said about Texas was true. He said he didn’t do much thinking when he was challenged to appear on the KO Show. “That’s the problem, I don’t do a lot of thinking these days. The lights are on, but is anybody home? Nah-uh.” A “we want Austin” chant broke out. Owens called them the stupidest sons of bitches he’s ever seen.

Austin’s entrance music played again. Owens struck a fighting pose, then started laughing. The fans booed again. “What’s that saying, fool you once, shame on you,” Owens said. “Fool you twice, shame on, well, you for being absolute idiots. And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.” Owens had a crew member toss him a can of beer, which he dropped. He crew member threw him a second beer and he dropped that can too.

Owens called for Austin’s entrance theme to stop playing. Owens blamed the “bald bastard” for not throwing him the beer properly, then assumed the guy was from Chicago. Owens had the crew member bring him a beer. Owens told the man to leave, but then turned around, kicked him, and gave him a Stunner. Owens took the two cans of beer, toasted, and poured them onto the man. Owens tossed one of the cans onto the stage, then walked over the man. Owens struck the Austin pose on the ropes…

Powell’s POV: I love it. Owens was a blast and got tremendous heat from the live crowd. The fans went from thinking they were getting Austin to being pissed to then being excited again when Austin’s music played a second time to then realizing they’d been duped twice. What a great troll job. Most importantly, it made me look forward to the real thing at WrestleMania.

Highlights aired of last week’s segments involving Owens and Seth Rollins…

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Kevin Patrick, who noted that Rollins was not going to WrestleMania. A “Cody” chant broke out. Rollins was stone-faced initially, but then he started to laugh maniacally. Rollins took the mic from Patrick and said he was going to borrow it…

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio made their entrance. The broadcast team hyped their match against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for after the commercial break… [C] The broadcast team hyped the Mysterios vs. The Miz and Logan Paul for WrestleMania by recapping recent highlights…

Ziggler and Roode made their entrance, and The Miz’s music hit and he accompanied them to ringside. Ziggler wore the NXT Title belt to the ring, and Graves plugged the NXT 2.0 television show…

1. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The Miz sat in on commentary and claimed he was there to scout his WrestleMania opponents. The Mysterios cleared their opponents to ringside and then performed stereo suicide dives.

Seth Rollins’ entrance music played and he walked out with a mic in his hand. Rollins said the show wouldn’t move another second until the world heard what he had to say. Rollins said he wanted a WrestleMania spot and he would get one. Rollins said he wanted a spot on the card that would live forever. His mic cut out a couple of times and then cut out for good. [C]

When they came back from the break, Rey and Ziggler were fighting in the ring and Rollins was no longer on the stage. Dom eventually hit a 619 on Roode. Dom followed up with a frogsplash and pinned Roode…

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in 9:25.

After the match, Ziggler superkicked Dom. Ziggler ran to ringside and was chased by Rey. Miz hit Rey and then put him down with a Skull Crushing Finale on the floor. The Miz ripped the mask off of Rey’s head. Rey covered up his face while Miz held up the mask. Dom gave his father a towel to cover his face while the broadcast team spoke about how disrespectful that is to a luchador…

Powell’s POV: The match was fine even though the only mystery regarding the outcome came from Miz being at ringside. Miz pulling Rey’s mask off drew good heat.

Backstage, Rollins spoke with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville and assumed they cut his mic. Pearce told Rollins that what he was doing wouldn’t get him what he wanted. Rollins called them buffoons. Deville pointed out that she gave him a chance to take Kevin Owens’ spot and he failed. Pearce asked Rollins to calm down and said maybe there was something they could do. Rollins laughed at that and walked away…

Highlights of Brock Lesnar’s segment from Smackdown were teased for after the break… [C]

The Miz was talking on the phone with his wife backstage while holding up Rey’s mask when Kevin Patrick interrupted him for an interview. Miz said Logan Paul wanted a Rey mask when he was a kid. He said you should never meet your heroes because now Logan knows that Rey and his sons are jerks. Miz bragged that he humiliated the Mysterios. Miz said he was going to clean the mask and dared Logan Paul to wear it next week on Raw…

The Smackdown Breakdown recap video aired and spotlighted the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns angle…

Saxton announced that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will both appear on next week’s Raw… Omos made his entrance for a handicap match against Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez… [C]

2. Omos vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in a handicap match. The Crews and Azeez entrance was televised. Before the match, Azeez distracted Omos and then Crews dropkicked Azeez from behind. Omos ended up grabbing them both by the throat at ringside. Azeez broke free and shoved Omos into the ring post.

The match officially started once everyone was inside the ring. Omos slammed Azeez using one arm. Crews leapt from the ropes and as caught by Omos, who hoisted him up and dropped him. Omos put Azeez down with a big boot to the head. Omos grabbed Crews, pointed at Azeez, and told him that it was his fault. Crews ended up stack covering and pinning both men at the same time.

Omos beat Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in a handicap match in 2:45.

After the match, Omos got a mic and said it didn’t matter how big or how many there are, he’s undefeated and unstoppable. Omos said anyone who has the balls to step up to him on Raw or at WrestleMania will be dominated…

Powell’s POV: Dominated. Get it? While they are doing a good job of spotlighting Omos, I am a little disappointed that Azeez is being sacrificed to him. Azeez has good size and showed good potential while working as Babatunde. It’s obviously not his time, so hopefully they can repackage him.

A video package recapped Edge’s promo from last week… AJ Styles made his entrance to a good reaction… [C]

[Hour Two] Styles delivered an in-ring promo. He said he had time on his hands the last two weeks and that can be a dangerous thing. He said he watched the footage of Edge attacking him repeatedly and didn’t want to spend time with his wife and children. Styles said he wasn’t looking for answers. He said he didn’t care why. He said Edge wanted the pitbull and he’ll give it to him, but he didn’t have to wait until WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins made his entrance instead and joined Styles in the ring. Another round of “Cody” chants broke out. Rollins told the crowd to settle down. He said rumors are fun, but they don’t moments, and he’s living for his WrestleMania moment.

Rollins told Styles that he’s concerned about him. He questioned if Styles is capable of fighting Edge at WrestleMania. He told him to go home with his wife and children, get 100 percent, and then come back after WrestleMania. Rollins said he wanted to end the career of Edge at WrestleMania, just like he should have done in Hell in a Cell.

Styles said he would be facing Edge at WrestleMania as long as he was able to walk. Rollins questioned if he would be able to take Styles’ spot if he couldn’t walk. Styles said he saw that Rollins was trying to do the same thing that he did to Kevin Owens last week. Styles told him that he was delusional if he thought he was going to give up his WrestleMania spot. Styles said he’s going to do what Rollins couldn’t do by destroying Edge and then they could get back to their thing.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville walked onto the stage. Pearce said he was giving Rollins one last chance. Pearce that if Rollins can beat Styles during the show, then he’ll replace Styles at WrestleMania. Rollins got excited. Styles dropped him with a punch. Rollins quickly rolled to ringside, then started laughing maniacally again…

Backstage, Carmella was texting on her phone while Queen Zelina called her out for having a lack of focus. Carmella said Zelina didn’t seem to have her back. Zelina brought up the four-way match, which Carmella blew off. Zelina took the phone out of Carmella’s hand and tossed it. Carmella slapped Zelina, and then they fought on the ground until they were pulled apart by two producers and a referee…

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley made their entrance for a tag team match against Shayna Baszler and Natalya… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was interesting to hear Rollins respond to the crowd’s “Cody” chants for the first time. There wasn’t much mystery regarding the outcome of last week’s match involving Rollins and Owens, and there’s even less with Rollins vs. Styles. But despite the bad storyline, Rollins and Owens had an entertaining match and I assume Rollins and Styles can do the same. Meanwhile, the more they drive a wedge between Carmella and Zelina, the more I start to question whether it’s a swerve and they will somehow end up retaining the tag titles at WrestleMania. Either way, I just wish I cared more about that match than I do.

Smith touted that WWE has over 86 million YouTube subscribers…

Backstage, Styles told Pearce that he sucks in his management position and said he hasn’t heard good things about Deville either. He said he would take care of Rollins…

3. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya. The entrances of Baszler and Natalya were not televised. Carmella stormed to ringside a couple minutes into the match and vented to Graves about being attacked by Zelina.

In the ring, the heel duo isolated Morgan. When she tried to tag out, Baszler pulled Ripley off the apron. Natalya and Baszler teamed up for a Hart Attack Clothesline on Morgan and then pinned her.

Shayna Baszler and Natalya beat Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in 3:55.

After the match, Zelina entered the ring and hit Ripley with her scepter. Carmella took out Natalya and Baszler at ringside. Carmella entered the ring and had a staredown with Zelina. Suddenly, they smiled and then hugged…

Powell’s POV: Well, that didn’t take long. I’m back to assuming Zelina and Carmella drop the titles at WrestleMania. The makeshift challenger teams have no momentum heading into the match, which oddly makes it tough to predict which of those teams will win the titles.

Highlights aired from last week’s Raw of Becky Lynch attacking Bianca Belair. The broadcast team gave the worked injury update on Belair, then Lynch made her entrance… [C]

The WrestleMania 38 video aired. We are 12 days away from the two-night event…

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch sat on a chair in the ring coming out of the break and asked what it profits a man to gain the world and lose his soul. Lynch recalled being forced to give up her championship (due to pregnancy) and said it became agonizing without it to the point that she knew she would do whatever it took to regain “my precious.” Lynch said she is power, glory, and the prize at the top of the mountain.

Lynch said that when she came back and the fans chose Belair over her, she knew that she would sell her soul to keep her championship. She said Belair didn’t mean to injure her, but she intended to injure Belair. “An eye for an eye, a throat for a throat,” Lynch said.

Lynch said he wanted to take Belair’s hair this week, but Belair wasn’t in the building. Lynch said Belair doesn’t want to lose her soul. Lynch said she already sold her own soul and would do it again. She went back to her opening question and said she would show Belair and everyone else if Belair makes it to WrestleMania…

Powell’s POV: Lynch and Belair need a strong go-home segment. This was a good promo and I’m sure the match will be strong, but it just doesn’t feel like they’ve found their groove with this storyline, perhaps in part to both women missing shows during the build.

Austin Theory was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber in the backstage area. He said he would beat Pat McAfee at WrestleMania. He said that if he went to his mentor Mr. McMahon, then McAfee might not have a job as a commentator anymore. Schreiber turned the focus to Theory’s match against Finn Balor. He said he had so many selfies of Balor knocked out on his phone that he’s running out of space on his phone. Theory said he had just enough room for one more photo. He made his entrance for his match against Balor… [C]

A Veer Mahaan teaser aired. Yes, he’s still, er, wait a minute. Veer is coming to Raw on April 4!!!…

Finn Balor made his entrance. Just as the Balor vs. Theory match was about to start, Mike Rome announced that Pat McAfee was the special guest commentator…

4. U.S. Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match. McAfee came out and sat in on commentary. Theory was dumped to ringside where McAfee distracted him. Balor took advantage of it and dropkicked Theory into the barricade. [C]