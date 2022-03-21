Brandi Rhodes forms a partnership with plans to turn her online cooking show into a television series

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW wrestler and chief branding officer Brandi Rhodes is teaming with DIGA Studios with the plan of turning her online cooking show into a television or streaming series. Deadline reports that the goal of the alliance is to take her online Shot Of Brandi online show and turn it into a 30-minute show for television.

“I started shooting this show in my kitchen four years ago with two iPhone cameras and a cocktail,” Rhodes stated in a press release quote included in the Deadline story. “I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along. I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come.” Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Between her run on WAGS Atlanta and the Rhodes To The Top, Brandi has established a name for herself in reality television. This seems like a logical next step for her career and I would be surprised if the show doesn’t land on a cable network or a streaming platform.