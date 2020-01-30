MVP says he’s worked his last WWE match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MVP announced that Monday’s Raw match with Rey Mysterio was his final WWE match. “One for the history books,” MVP wrote on his Instagram page. “My FINAL WWE match took place on Monday Night RAW against my close friend and legend @619iamlucha A great way to close out that chapter. The end of my career looms larger every month. It’s been one HELL of a ride! I’m not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon. Thank you @wwe and the #wweuniverse for all the love!!! What an amazing week I’ve had.”

Powell’s POV: It’s cool that MVP got to go out against Mysterio given their friendship, and that he was able to surprise his young son by appearing in the Royal Rumble match. Hopefully he gets some lucrative independent dates coming off the WWE appearances before he hangs up his boots.



