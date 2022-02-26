MLW SuperFight lineup (reports needed): The card for tonight’s taping in Charlotte

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW SuperFight event that will be held tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina at Grady Cole Center.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards for the MLW Championship.

-Killer Kross returns.

-“5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera vs. EJ Nduka and a mystery partner for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH in a four-way for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton.

-Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu in a Stairway To Hell match.

-NZO vs. KC Navarro.

-Myron Reed vs. TJP.

-Gangrel vs. Gnarls Garvin.

-Gino Medina, Mini Abismo Negro, and Arez vs. Puma King, Octagon Jr., and a partner.

-Ikuro Kwon vs. “Cashflow” Ken Broadway.

Powell’s POV: I assume the mystery person in the six-man tag match is Microman, who debuted on this week’s Fusion. MLW is also advertising Ricky “The Dragon Steamboat” as the matchmaker, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, and Alicia Atout. This event will be taped for future editions of MLW Fusion. We are looking for reports or the basic results from the show. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com