WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

February 11, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Goldberg appears.

-Natalya vs. Aliyah in a Dungeon Style showdown match.

-Sami Zayn hosts In Zayn with guests Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Powell’s POV: The rules for the Dungeon Style match are that it can only be won by pinfall or submission. Smackdown will be held tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.

