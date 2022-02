CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Gunther, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel vs. Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed, LA Knight vs. Joe Gacy, and more (43:45)…

