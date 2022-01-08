What's happening...

New Impact Wrestling play-by-play voice revealed

January 8, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling’s new play-by-play voice is Tom Hannifan, who went by the name of Tom Phillips in WWE. Renee Paquette revealed the news while promoting his appearance on her podcast next Tuesday.

Powell’s POV: Matt Striker announced his departure from the company in a since deleted tweet. Hannifan is expected to team with color commentator D-Lo Brown as the top Impact broadcast team.

