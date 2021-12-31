ROH Notes: ROH Champions both defending titles on the first Terminus event, ROHStrong podcast guests, ROH Wrestling TV lineups

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Bandido is scheduled to defend the ROH World Championship against Baron Black on the Terminus event that will be held January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia at Kroc Center. The same show will have Jonathan Gresham defending the original ROH Championship belt against Josh Alexander.

-Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Bobby Cruise will be Kevin Eck’s guests on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast. The due discuss their roles in putting the revamped ROH women’s division together, and the story behind Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo appearing at the Final Battle event.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show features The Briscoes vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett from ROH Death Before Dishonor on September 12, Jonathan Gresham vs. Brody King from ROH Honor for All on November 14, and Bandido vs. Flamita vs. Rey Horus from the ROH 19th Anniversary on March 26.

-The January 8 edition of ROH Wrestling will include matches from winners of the 2021 ROH Awards.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes additional notes on Bryan Danielson’s interest in facing Jonathan Gresham for the original ROH Championship, and a documentary about the ROH Women’s World Championship that will air on an upcoming ROH Wrestling television show.