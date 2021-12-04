NJPW Strong preview: Jonah debuts, three additional matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Jay White and Hikuleo vs. Alex Zayne and Yuya Uemura.

-Jonah vs. Lucas Riley.

-Lio Rush and Adrian Quest vs. Misterioso and Bateman.

-Josh Barnett vs. Alex Coughlin

