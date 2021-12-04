NJPW Strong preview: Jonah debuts, three additional matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Jay White and Hikuleo vs. Alex Zayne and Yuya Uemura.
-Jonah vs. Lucas Riley.
-Lio Rush and Adrian Quest vs. Misterioso and Bateman.
-Josh Barnett vs. Alex Coughlin
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.
