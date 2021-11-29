AEW Dynamite viewership for the annual Thanksgiving eve edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 898,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 984,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.31 rating and finished third in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, down from the previous week’s 0.37 in the same demo. The November 22 WWE Raw finished with a 0.49 rating in the key demo. Last year’s AEW Dynamite on Thanksgiving eve delivered 638,000 viewers, and the 2019 Thanksgiving eve edition finished with 663,000 viewers. Both of those episodes were rare losses for Dynamite to NXT while both shows were running on Wednesday nights.

The ratings were delayed due to Thanksgiving. Thursday’s numbers should be out on Tuesday morning, and Friday’s numbers should be out by Tuesday afternoon. Tonight’s Raw ratings are expected to be released on Wednesday morning.