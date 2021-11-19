Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the show headlined by Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 129,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 79,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: It was a nice bounce back week for Impact in total viewership. Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the .02 rating drawn by last week’s show. The show did not crack Thursday’s top 150 in the cable ratings. The cable ratings were topped by the New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons game, which delivered 2.744 million viewers or NFL Network and an additional 13.518 million viewers for the Fox simulcast.