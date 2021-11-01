11/01 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Chad Gable, WWE Women’s Tag Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella in a non-title match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Chad Gable, WWE Women’s Tag Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella in a non-title match, and more (30:24)…

