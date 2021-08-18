AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show (Houston reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF in the fifth and final labour of Jericho.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Darby Allin and Sting vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker in a Texas Tornado match.

-Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford.

Powell’s POV: MJF’s stipulations for the main event are that Jericho can’t use the Judas Effect finisher or his “Judas” entrance theme. AEW previously stated that Dan Lambert’s segment would air on this episode after it was bumped from last week’s show, but it’s not listed in AEW advertising. Dynamite will be live from Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center, and Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage will be held in Chicago. Join me for his weekly live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review afterward.

We are looking for reports from the AEW events in Houston and Chicago. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com