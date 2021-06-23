ROH Wrestling TV results: Powell’s review of Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat for the ROH TV Title, and Bandido vs. Bateman in a Survival of the Fittest qualifier

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Wrestling TV (Episode 509)

Taped in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Aired June 19, 2021 in syndication and on SBG regional sports networks, available Mondays on FITE.TV

Quinn McKay checked in from the studio following the opening video. She discussed the Survival of the Fittest qualifiers and hyped the two remaining matches and said the six-way finals would air next week. McKay also hyped the ROH TV Title match…

A Bandido sit-down feature aired. He said he hoped that Bateman would show up alone so that they could have a one-on-one match… Bateman’s sit-down feature aired. He said it was a question of how bad a person wants to win the qualifier to advance to the finals. He also said Bandido’s face is hideous and spoke about taking him out with an elbow. He said the match was about something more than just proving himself. Bateman said he wants to win the title and hand it to Vincent…

The broadcast team of Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman checked in while ring announcer Bobby Cruise handled the entrances before the first commercial break… [C]

1. Bandido vs. Bateman in a Survival of the Fittest qualifier. The referee ejected Vita VonStarr and Dutch from ringside. Riccaboni said they were not licensed for the Survival of the Fittest match. Bandido offered a handshake, but Bateman declined to adhere to the Code of Honor.

Bateman caught Bandido with a knee strike from the floor while Bandido was draped over the apron. Bateman performed a cocky cover for a two count. [C] Bandido rallied with a dragon screw leg whip. He followed up with a running knee to Bateman’s head and then covered him for a near fall.

Bandido press slammed Bateman and then performed a standing moonsault for a good near fall. Bateman ended up at ringside. Bandido performed a Fosbury Flop dive onto him. Bandido sent Bateman back inside the ring and went for a springboard move, but Bateman blasted him with a forearm on the way down and got another two count.

Bandido rallied with a crucifix driver for another two count. Bateman gouged the eyes of Bandido through the mask holes. Bateman set up for his finisher, but Bandido countered into a huracanrana. Bandido followed up with his 21 Plex finisher and scored the pin…

Bandido defeated Bateman in 13:23 to advance to the Survival of the Fittest finals.

A graphic listed the main event… Vincent’s video played and then he made his entrance along with Vita VonStarr and Dutch. The trio entered the ring while Bateman was still down. Vincent said he’s never lied to Bateman like the rest of society. Vincent sat down in the ring and said he knew that Bateman was born with the devil in him and that’s why he gave him the mission to bring home the ROH Championship.

Vincent said Bateman failed him. Vincent said death is the greatest form of love. Bateman held his arms out in crucifix style and allowed VonStarr to attack him with punches. Dutch shoved VonStarr off of Bateman, then picked him up and gave him a Bossman Slam. The trio hovered over Bateman and VonStarr caressed his forehead… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good back and forth match. Bateman is a good No. 2 for Vincent and I don’t see that changing. This didn’t come off as the others kicking him out of the group, but rather a punishment that he willingly accepted. Bandido continues to strike me as a bright young star that the company can build around. He’s my favorite to win Survival of the Fittest, but it’s not a gimme since ROH gives out a lot of ROH World Championship matches.

An ad aired for the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view… McKay hosted an ad for the ROH Week By Week online show… Sit-down features aired with Danhausen and Rhett Titus hyping their Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Week By Week show that is already available via the ROH YouTube page…

Highlights aired of The Briscoes vs. Flip Gordon and EC3 from the May 8 edition of ROH Wrestling…

Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe checked in from their home where they have a ring set up in a shed. Jay blamed Mark for losing the match to Gordon and EC3. Papa Briscoe cut between his bickering sons and said they were going to settle this with a Fight on the Farm… A graphic listed Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe in a Fight on the Farm as airing in two weeks… [C]

Powell’s POV: I’m not big on cinematic matches, but this has the potential to be a lot of fun. Plus, I trust ROH and the Briscoes to make this feel like a fight rather than going super comedic with it.

Dragon Lee made his entrance for the main event. A pre-taped promo aired. Lee said he couldn’t believe that Tony Deppen is the champion. He said he is always the winner…

Tracy Williams made his entrance and then his promo aired. Williams said he made the worst mistake a wrestler can make by taking his eye of the prize when Deppen beat him to win the title. Williams said he’s getting a chance to right one of his greatest wrongs…

ROH TV Champion Tony Deppen was out last and then his promo aired. He said people keep saying he is the least violent member of Violence Unlimited. He said he’s the least sane member of the group because he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win his match. He said he would show that when he beats Williams and Lee to retain his title…

2. Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat for the ROH TV Title. Williams and Deppen adhered to the Code of Honor, but Lee declined. With both opponents at ringside, Lee went for a suicide dive, but Deppen and Williams stuffed it and performed a double suplex on the floor. [C]

Lee performed a flip dive onto both men and then took a bow. He rolled Deppen back inside the ring and performed a top rope double stomp. Lee went for the cover, but Williams returned to break up the pin. Lee performed dropkicks on both men in opposite corners. Lee covered Deppen and it was broken up by Williams again. A short time later, all three men exchanged moves and were down heading into the final break. [C]

Lee performed a sit-out powerbomb on Deppen and had him pinned, but Williams broke it up again. Riccaboni noted that Williams saved Deppen from being pinned three times during the match. A short time later, Williams set up for a piledriver on Lee, who pushed him into the referee. REF BUMP!!! Lee hit Williams with a low blow. Deppen rolled up Williams and pinned him.

Tony Deppen defeated Tracy Williams and Dragon Lee in 11:27 in a Triple Threat to retain the ROH TV Title.

After the match, Riccaboni pointed out that Lee could have broken up the pin. Lee applauded for Deppen, who looked confused. Members of The Foundation and Violence Unlimited came out. The Foundation members stood inside the ring. Kenny King came out with Bestia Del Ring and sang that The Foundation is falling down the rankings.

King explained that the strategy of the match was for Lee to not get pinned to avoid falling down the rankings. He said Lee is now the number one contender. King demanded that Deppen put the title on the line against Lee at the pay-per-view. He threatened that La Faccion Ingobernable would show up at Deppen’s door if he didn’t agree to the match…

Graphics listed Matt Taven vs. Dutch and the Survival of the Fittest finals for next week’s show…

Powell’s POV: A good main event. They told a good story with Williams saving Deppen from being pinned by Lee three times, which makes Lee look like the favorite heading into the ROH TV Title match at the pay-per-view. Overall, a good show with two quality matches. My weekly audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later today.