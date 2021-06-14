06/14 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross, Eva Marie’s replacement faces Naomi, Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the final push for Hell in a Cell

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross, Eva Marie’s replacement faces Naomi, Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the final push for Hell in a Cell, and more (25:11)…

Click here to stream or download the June 14 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.