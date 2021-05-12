5/12 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for a shot at the AEW Championship, Darby Allin vs. Miro for the TNT Title, The Young Bucks vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian for the AEW Tag Titles, Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata for the IWGP U.S. Championship

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 85)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired May 12, 2021 on TNT

[Hour One] A split screen shot showed Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on one side, and Yuji Nagata on the other while Jim Ross hyped the IWGP U.S. Championship match… The Dynamite opening aired… Pyro shot off in the building while Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Jon Moxley (w/Eddie Kingston) vs. Yuji Nagata (w/Ren Narita) for the IWGP U.S. Championship. Ross said Nagata has not appeared on TNT in 23 years. Moxley and Kingston entered to “Wild Thing” by The Troggs. Excalibur noted that the match was being fought under NJPW rules with a 60-minute time limit and 20 counts if the wrestlers go to ringside. Rocky Romero was shown watching in the crowd.

Moxley fired away with kicks on the kneeling Nagata, who called for more. Moxley covered Nagata for a two count. Nagata fired back with a series of kicks of his own and then hit Moxley with a big boot in the corner. Nagata suplexed Moxley and covered him for a two count. Nagata fired away with kicks at a kneeling Moxley.

Moxley stood up and both men traded elbow strikes. Nagata dodged a big boot and then suplexed Nagata. Moxley followed up with a lariat clothesline for a near fall. Nagata stuffered a piledriver and backdropped Moxley. Nagata threw a high knee to the head of Moxley in the corner, then placed him on the ropes and joined him before performing an avalanche exploder. Nagata threw a knee at Moxley and covered him for a near fall.

Moxley came back with a sleeper hold. Nagata countered into an armbar. Moxley reached the ropes to break it. Both men traded elbow strikes. Nagata threw a kick at Moxley, who came up bleeding and ended up applying a submission hold that Nagata broke. Both men traded elbows again. Moxley threw knee strikes and then hit the Paradigm Shift and scored the pin.

Jon Moxley defeated Yuji Nagata in 8:30 to retain the IWGP U.S. Championship.

After the match, Moxley bowed on the mat and then Nagata returned the favor. Moxley held up Nagata’s arm and pointed at him before going to the ropes and celebrating with his title belt…

Powell’s POV: A fun match. There was no real mystery in terms of who would go over, but it was a treat to see the Japanese legend. Hopefully there are plenty more NJPW stars to come. Moxley’s new entrance theme isn’t as hard rock as some of his past themes, but it’s a classic song that fits his personality nicely.

The broadcast team hyped the upcoming matches and segments…

Backstage, Alex Marvez interviewed Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager and asked what’s next for the Inner Circle after losing the Blood and Guts match. Ortiz said they had four of the members beaten inside the cage. Hager recalled saying the Pinnacle would have to kill them to beat them and said they are all still alive. Guevara called for a rematch…

The broadcast team said Jericho had a dislocated elbow from the Blood and Guts match…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance or his Double or Nothing pay-per-view announcement… [C]

Cody stood in the ring and said patriotism is a little out of style. The fans chanted USA. Rhodes there are plenty of things to make fun of including the antiquated two party system, the most recent election, and what to do during the national anthem.

Rhodes said he’s never not been proud to be an American. Rhodes recalled Anthony Ogogo running down the United States. Cody said Cody has a visa and a green card and is afforded the same rights. Cody said that is freedom and that’s America. He said the arguments is what makes Americans who we are. He said our empathy outweighs our anger.

Cody said Ogogo didn’t come to America to live the England dream. Cody said he didn’t want to disparage anyone from across the pond and put over Doug Williams and Pac as examples of great English wrestlers. Cody spoke of how an Italian immigrant (Bruno Sammartino) became a world champion for over 4,000 days. Cody said the dream lives here.

Cody spoke about how a man from Pakistan (Shad Khan) patented the single piece bumper and now enriches the lives of everyone in the city of Jacksonville. Cody said that prior to 1961, there was segregation in Georgia. He got emotional while saying that in 2021, his wife will give birth to a beautiful black and white princess who will have both identities.

Cody said he didn’t lay down under another man’s flag or have a defeatist attitude, he fought back. Rhodes said they would do their fighting at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Cody noted that Tony Khan announced that they would be at full capacity with fans at Double or Noting.

Cody said Ogogo would not be wrestling the American Nightmare. Cody said that for one night, it would be Anthony Ogogo versus “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes. Cody’s music played and he left the ring…

Powell’s POV: Cody treaded into what’s become dangerous territory these days, but he did a nice job of walking the line without saying anything too controversial. Surely, someone out there will be offended because, well, 2021, but I didn’t catch anything that should ruffle too many feathers. Love or hate the promo, it’s nice to see Cody sink his teeth into a long promo again. He’s one of the best talkers in the game and I really missed these long form promos.

A video package aired on Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian challenging the Young Bucks for the tag titles. Daniels asked how far the Bucks think they will go to get what they want… Ring entrances for the AEW Tag Title match took place…

2. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson (w/Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Brandon Cutler) vs. “SCU” Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian for the AEW Tag Titles. SCU has stated that they will split up if they lose this match or another match as a team. Don Callis sat in on commentary for the match. Daniels was isolated heading into an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

SCU came back and hit Matt with Celebrity Rehab coming out of the break. They set up for the BME, but it was broken up. Nick ran Daniels into the ring post. Daniels bled heavily from the forehead. Nick went for a springboard move, but Kazarian caught him with a cutter on the way down for a near fall.

Kazarian fought both Bucks while Daniels continued to sell at ringside. Kazarian performed a Styles Clash on Matt and had him beat, but Nick broke up the pin. The Bucks doubled up on Kazarian and went for a pin, but Daniels returned to break it up. Daniels pulled Kazarian to their corner and then tagged in.

Matt speared Daniels and then threw punches at his bloody head. Daniels came back and went for an angel’s wings suplex, but Matt blocked it. Callis complained that Daniels was bleeding on Matt’s “beautiful shoes.” Matt delivered a mocking “I’m sorry, I love you” at Daniels before superkicking him and covering him, but Daniels kicked out.

Daniels went for the Best Moonsault Ever, but he slipped on the ropes. The broadcast team team blamed the blood loss. Daniels hit the move on a second try and had Matt pinned, but Nick broke it up. Matt sprayed cold spray into the eyes of Daniels and then hit him with the can while Cutler distracted the referee. Matt went for the pin, but Daniels kicked out again. The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Daniels, and then Nick pinned him…

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson beat “SCU” Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian in 13:50 to retain the AEW Tag Titles.

Backstage, Moxley and Kingston trashed the locker room of The Elite members… Excalibur hyped the eliminator match for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The usual good match between these teams. I thought we might get Daniels and Kazarian putting their careers on the line for one more title shot at Double or Nothing, but it looks like it might be Moxley and Kingston challenging for the tag titles at the pay-per-view instead.

Footage aired from during the break of Daniels and Kazarian hugging…

Dasha interviewed Christian Cage in the backstage area.