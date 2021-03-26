03/26 Powell’s ROH 19th Anniversary PPV Audio Review: Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Championship, Matt Taven vs. Vincent, EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus for the ROH Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH 19th Anniversary PPV: Rush vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Title, Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Championship, Matt Taven vs. Vincent, EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus for the ROH Tag Titles, and more (43:51)…

Click here for the March 26 ROH 19th Anniversary PPV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.