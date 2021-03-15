NWA announces a women’s match for Sunday’s “Back For The Attack” pay-per-view

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance announced Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille for Sunday’s Back For The Attack pay-per-view. The winner will become No. 1 contender to the NWA Women’s Championship held by Serena Deeb.

Powell’s POV: Deeb recently underwent a knee scope and is presumably unable to wrestle at the pay-per-view. The NWA previously announced Nick Aldis vs. Aron Stevens for the NWA Championship as the main event. NWA Back For The Attack is available via FITE TV for $19.99 on Sunday at 3CT/4ET. NWA Powerrr is scheduled to return on FITE TV on March 23, but the pricing has not been announced.