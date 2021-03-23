Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential topic for tonight’s show

What's happening...

March 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will look back on “The Last of the Von Erichs” edition. The 90-minute show is hosted by Conrad Thompson and show creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner and airs Tuesdays at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

Powell’s POV: The official preview notes that the show will include three scenes that were cut from the original airing of the documentary. The Von Erichs episode was one of my favorites. Kevin Von Erich was tremendous.

