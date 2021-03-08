WrestleMania 37 ticket announcement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding WrestleMania tickets.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 8, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania presented by SNICKERS, will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16 starting at 10 AM ET. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale.

WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.

Powell’s POV: There’s still no official word on how many fans will be allowed to attend each show, but they must be closing in on a decision if they are going to start selling tickets next week.