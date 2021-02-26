ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling TV matches, the next ROH Strong Podcast guest, wrestler nearing return for first ROH match in nearly a year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show includes Rush vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH World Championship, and Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King and Dragon Lee for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Next weekend’s championship edition of ROH Wrestling has Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match. “If [Castle] doesn’t win this one, it might be the last we see of him in ROH, a source close to Castle told me,” Eck wrote.

-LSG (Leon St. Giovanni) will be the guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-Dak Draper will face Joe Keys on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week.

-Eli Isom’s return to ROH is imminent. Eck noted that Isom hasn’t had a match in ROH in nearly a year.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on Shane Taylor and SOS winning the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, the Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Vincent and Bateman feud, Tony Deppen returning to TV, Brian Johnson challenging for the ROH TV Title, and more.