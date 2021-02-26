WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Bianca Belair to announce her WrestleMania decision, two tag matches announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair will announce which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania.
-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin.
-Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
Be the first to comment