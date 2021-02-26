Kelly Klein files a lawsuit against ROH and parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein filed an Employment Discrimination lawsuit against Ring of Honor and parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group. Klein’s complaints include breach of implied contract, unpaid royalties, violation of State and Federal Equal Pay Acts, discrimination and harassment, and an unsafe work environment.

Klein listed ROH COO Joe Koff, ROH GM Greg Gilliland, booker Hunter Johnston, and wrestler Jay Lethal (Jamar Shipman) in the lawsuit, which can be read at HeelByNature.com.

Powell’s POV: Klein provided details regarding a concussion she suffered in an ROH ring and the way it was handled by company management. She also took issue with female wrestlers being paid less than male wrestlers. Klein stated in the lawsuit that she was made to feel uncomfortable by Lethal in 2017 while they were staying at the same hotel. She also claimed that she witnessed and experienced several situations with Shipman that made her uncomfortable to work with him, and conveyed this to management after ROH named him the agent of the women’s matches. Klein made additional complaints and laid out her case in the lawsuit that can be read in full at HeelByNature.com.