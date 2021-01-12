WWE Smackdown poll results – a gauntlet match and two title matches

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 8 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 45 percent of the vote each in our weekly post show poll. A finished a second with 35 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade with the surprising gauntlet match and a pair of title matches. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.