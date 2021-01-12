What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership opposite the college football national championship game

January 12, 2021

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.819 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.128 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.024 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.802 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.632 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, twelfth, and sixteenth respectively, and averaged a .55 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The college football national championship game delivered 18.219 million viewers for ESPN. The January 13, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.030 million viewers opposite the college football national championship game.

