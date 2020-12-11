WWE 205 Live preview: Six-man tag and a regular tag match set for tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza vs. Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante Adonis.

-Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Shamir Singh and Sunil Singh.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V is back on 205 Live coverage, and his review will be available later tonight or on Saturday morning along with his audio review for Dot Net Members.