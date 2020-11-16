WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.234 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.142 million viewers. Today’s final number is down from the previous episode’s 2.315 final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown won the men 18-49 demographic over the other network shows.



