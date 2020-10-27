Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Bound For Glory fallout edition, wedding, Hardcore Halloween match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-The wedding of Rosemary and John E Bravo

-Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers in a Hardcore Halloween match

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on Eric Young vs. Bobby Roode matches.



