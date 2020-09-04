9/4 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman addressing the fans, Big E vs. Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. King Corbin for a shot at the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on September 4, 2020 from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of the Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman union, and Reigns winning the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback… Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary…

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman made their entrance. WWE amped up the canned boos. Once the duo was in the ring, some pyro shot off around the arena. “Just when you thought I was out, he pulled me back in,” Heyman started while Reigns stared into the hard camera.

“And please don’t make fools of yourselves and embarrass yourselves for pointing your accusatory fingers at me for corrupting him, because I assure you it’s him corrupting me.” Heyman said he was gone, but he was rescued, saved, and pulled onto the island of relevancy by Reigns. Heyman said that through all the selfish executive decisions through life threatening illnesses, Reigns overdelivered.

Heyman said no one said thank you or offered genuine appreciation. Heyman said that when Reigns needed just a little time off, “what did you do with his championship?” Heyman brought up The Fiend. He said a monster isn’t fit to be champion and mocked the idea of him making media appearances.

Heyman spoke of what Reigns brings to the table as the champion. Heyman said Raw had a Triple Threat to determine its number one contender, whereas there is a four-way on Smackdown. Heyman said the participants don’t deserve to have their names mentioned by him, so he would leave it to “Anderson Cooper and Carmella’s latest boyfriend over there.” Heyman said he serves as special counsel for the tribal chief Roman Reigns.

Reigns took the mic and said he’s a man of his word and he did exactly what he said he would do at Payback. He said he wrecked The Fiend and The Monster and he left as the Universal Champion. Reigns said that when you have his power, all you have to do is show up and leave. “Believe that,” Reigns concluded. Reigns’ usual entrance music played…

Powell’s POV: Heyman was very good, which is never a surprise. I was hoping for more from Reigns. You know he has a hell of a heel promo inside of him given how many fans rejected him as the top babyface, but we didn’t get it here. Hopefully we will hear that promo in time and they won’t lean on Heyman to handle 99 percent of the mic work.

The broadcast team hyped the previously advertised matches… Heavy Machinery made their entrance for a tag match… [C] Cole hyped the Connor’s Cure charity…

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were shown walking backstage. Jey Uso approached his cousin and excitedly welcomed him back. After Heyman walked away, Uso asked him about his alliance with Reigns. Roman told him not to worry about it and said he has it all under control…. The Miz and John Morrison made their entrance…

1. “Heavy Machinery” Otis and Tucker vs. The Miz and John Morrison. Otis had the Money in the Bank briefcase with him. A couple minutes into the match, Otis and Tucker clotheslined Miz and Morrison over the top rope to ringside. [C]

Late in the match, Otis splashed Miz and Morrison in the corner simultaneously. Otis followed up with a Caterpillar on Miz, then went to the second rope and splashed him. Otis covered Miz for the win.

Otis and Tucker beat The Miz and John Morrison in 8:10.

After the match, Morrison took the MITB briefcase. Graves said possession is nine-tenths of the law…

Powell’s POV: Otis holding the MITB contract felt like an afterthought, so I guess this helps serve as a reminder. But it’s hard to see his comedic character fitting into the main event picture. You have to wonder if the creative forces wish they had that one back.

Backstage, Big E was planning a return/birthday party for Xavier Woods. Big E spoke with partygoers Drew Gulak and Lucha House Party. A security guard informed E that Woods was in the parking lot. Big E brought the cake that the parking lot area where Sheamus attacked him. Sheamus ended up performing an Irish Curse backbreaker through a car windshield while agents Adam Pearce, Pat Buck, and WWE referees protested… [C]

Kayla Braxton stood in the parking area while paramedics tended to Big E. She said Big E suffered major lacerations and other internal injuries. Sheamus showed up and she asked if he ambushed Big E because Big E beat him at Payback. Sheamus acted like he was just minding his own business and had to defend himself. He said it’s possible that Big E got some bad information about Xavier Woods. Sheamus said this could have been the biggest night of Big E’s career, but he let his friends drag him down again…

Cole and Graves acted horrified by the attack of Sheamus, then set up a video package that showed Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler beating Sasha Banks and Bayley to win the WWE Women’s Tag Titles at Payback…

Alyse Ashton stood backstage and interviewed Banks and Bayley. Ashton pointed out that Baszler tapped out Bayley the last three times they’ve been in the ring together. Banks cut her off and sang the praises of Bayley and called her her best friends… [C] An ad for Raw questioned whether anyone could stop Randy Orton’s path of destruction…

Adam Pearce was interviewed by Kayla Braxton about Big E. Pearce said Big E would not be able to compete in the four-way, but the match would still take place. He said they were still trying to figure our who the fourth entrant would be. Paul Heyman entered the picture and asked to speak with Pearce…

2. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Greg Hamilton delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. The challengers went for early slide kicks under the ropes, but the champions caught them and took turns flinging Banks and Bayley into the barricade. [C]

[Hour Two] Later, Banks went for a meteora on Baszler on the apron. Baszler moved, causing Banks to slam her knees into the ring post casing. Baszler targeted the left knee of Banks. The bad knee gave out while Banks and Bayley were performing a double team move. A short time later, Jax performed a cross body block onto Banks and Bayley and scored the double pin.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax beat Sasha Banks and Bayley in 15:40 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

After the match, Cole expressed pity for Banks while recapping her knee injury. EMTs came out and tended to Banks heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Not that there was any doubt, but Cole expressing concern for Banks makes it clear that she will be the babyface in her feud against Bayley. It will be interesting to see what happens coming out of the break.

EMTs were still ending to Banks coming out of the break. Banks barked at them not to touch her knee, then shoved them out of the way. Bayley helped Banks, so the EMTs left the ring. Bayley got Banks to the apron and then kicked her. Bayley ran Banks into the ring steps and the ring post. Bayley placed Banks’ leg over the ring steps and then stomped on it repeatedly while WWE cranked up the boos.

Bayley ran Banks into the barricade and then rolled her inside the ring. Bayley shoved Banks into the corner and then put the boots to her. Bayley grabbed Banks’ bad leg and kicked it. Bayley grabbed the head of Banks and slammed it into the mat multiple times while barking at Cole, who shook his head at the broadcast table. “You deserve all of this,” Bayley told Banks.

Bayley wrenched the bad knee again and then went to ringside and grabbed a chair. Banks fought back from the mat for a moment, but Bayley drove her face into the mat. Bayley wrapped the chair around Banks’ head. Bayley went to the middle rope and then stomped the chair onto the head of Banks. EMTs tended to Banks once Bayley left the ring. Bayley grabbed her title belt, surveyed the damage, and smiled… [C]

Powell’s POV: And there it is. The split is finally here and we’ll finally get Banks vs. Bayley. I am surprised that they booked the Sheamus beatdown on Big E for the same show, but this was still a standout segment and it packed a punch given the really long build to this moment. I’m guessing there will be a mixed reaction to the canned heat they have been amping up tonight. I’m in favor of it as long as they don’t go overboard. It enhanced this angle without taking attention away from it.

The broadcast team recapped Bayley’s attack on Sasha. Backstage, Banks was loaded into an ambulance (she did not turn into The Fiend once the doors closed)…

Sami Zayn made his entrance and brought his Intercontinental Championship belt to the ring with him. Zayn got a production headset and instructed “Marty” to include Intercontinental Champion on his graphic card. He wondered why not.

The real Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy made his entrance carrying his belt. Hardy said Zayn didn’t need to attack him, he could have had an Intercontinental Title match if he just asked. Zayn said he is the Intercontinental Champion and he doesn’t need to ask Hardy for anything. He said Hardy needed to ask him for a shot.

AJ Styles walked out and claimed to be the uncrowned Intercontinental Champion. Hardy said he’s ready to defend the title. Zayn said that’s not how it works. Styles took a cheap shot at Hardy. Zayn joined in on the beatdown, but Styles kicked Zayn. Styles set up for a Styles Clash on Zayn, but Hardy gave Styles a Twist of Fate. Zayn hit Hardy with the Helluva Kick. Zayn took his title belt and then taunted both men from the entrance ramp…

Powell’s POV: A good, efficient segment. It didn’t take them long to accomplish what they needed to as the build to the apparent Triple Threat continues.

Cole and Graves announced that Jey Uso would replace Big E in the four-way main event… Matt Riddle made his entrance… [C]

Alexa Bliss, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro were announced as the guests for Saturday’s Talking Smack…

A woman was shown walking in high heels while holding a fur coat in a fog filled area…

Powell’s POV: Be leery of anyone who knows the identity of that woman simply because they recognized her feet.

Backstage, Otis showed Tucker that he kept the Money in the Bank contract in his lunchbox. Tucker wondered what was inside the briefcase. They cut to The Miz telling John Morrison that holding the briefcase doesn’t make him Mr. Money in the Bank. Morrison opened the briefcase and pulled out various objects, including a stapler and a sandwich. Morrison was going to take a bite of the sandwich, but Miz told him not to…

Roman Reigns was shown looking at his phone while sitting inside his locker room. Jey Uso entered the room and thanked him for getting him in the four-way match. Reigns said Uso doesn’t owe him, Heyman made it happen. Reigns mentioned Jimmy being out and then wished Jey good luck in getting it done on his own…

King Corbin was carried on his platform onto the stage. He had a mic and complained about nepotism. Riddle ran up to the stage where Corbin was lowered. Riddle and Corbin brawled. Sheamus came out and joined the fight. The trio were in the ring fighting heading into a break. [C]

Bray Wyatt hosted a Firefly Funhouse. He happily welcomed viewers to the show, then said he assumed they were down in the dumps just like he was. He got excited while hyping that a brand new friend was coming to the funhouse. Wyatt happily yelled goodbye…

Alexa Bliss approached Nikki Cross backstage. The Ramblin’ Rabbit puppet was behind them in the picture over a production crate. Bliss apologized to Cross and said she hoped that Cross could forgive her. Cross did. Bliss hugged Cross and said “good” before leaving…

3. Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions. Corbin and Sheamus sent Uso to ringside and worked over Riddle in the ring. Uso returned, but the heel duo continued to dominate. Corbin and Sheamus went for simultaneous pins, but Riddle and Uso kicked out. Corbin barked at the referee, then Sheamus knocked Corbin down heading into a break. [C]



