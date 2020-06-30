Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s AXS TV show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Moose vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA Championship.

-Madman Fulton vs. Trey.

-Reno Scum vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh.

-Havok vs. Kiera Hogan.

-The North address their attack on Ken Shamrock.

-Chris Bey vs. Suicide.

-Madison Rayne’s Locker Room Talk with guest John E Bravo.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs on Tuesday night. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.



