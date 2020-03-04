AEW Road to Denver video: Cody discusses his tattoo, Colt Cabana on joining AEW, Jimmy Havoc video, Jon Moxley promo

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Road to Denver video features Cody, Colt Cabana, Jimmy Havoc, actor Stephen Amell, and more. Check out the video below or at the AEW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Cody answers the “what was he thinking” question that many have asked regarding his neck tattoo, Cabana comments on joining AEW and notes that he was among the first to know about the promotion outside of The Elite members, and Stephen Amell talks about wrestling on a past AEW show and being able to enjoy AEW Revolution. The Jimmy Havoc video is well done and is the type of character profile piece that belongs on Dynamite. The show closes with Jon Moxley’s post AEW Revolution in-ring promo.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

