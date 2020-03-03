Dark Side of the Ring season two details, Chris Jericho listed as a narrator

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Season two of Viceland’s “Dark Side of the Ring” will return on Tuesday, March 24. Variety.com reports that the series premiere will be a two-hour special on the Benoit family tragedy. The other stories will focus on the murder of Dino Bravo, WWE’s Brawl For All, New Jack’s career, David Schultz slapping ABC reporter John Stossel, the death of Nancy Argentino, the Road Warriors, Owen Hart’s death, and Herb Abrams’ promoting his version of the UWF. Read more at Viceland.com.

Powell’s POV: The series will run Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET and will be followed by a Chris Gethard hosted show featuring a panel of guests from pro wrestling and entertainment. Chris Jericho is listed as a narrator. The first season had some ups and downs, but I really enjoyed the features on Gino Hernandez and the Von Erich family. Impact Wrestling officials should be pleased that the show will run immediately after their weekly television show rather than as direct competition.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

