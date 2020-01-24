01/24 Powell’s NWA Hard Times PPV audio review: NWA TV Title tournament, Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon for the NWA Title, Allysin Kay vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Title, Aron Stevens vs. Scott Steiner for the NWA National Title, Marty Scurll appears

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view: NWA TV Title tournament, Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon for the NWA Title, Allysin Kay vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Title, Aron Stevens vs. Scott Steiner for the NWA National Title, Marty Scurll appears, and more (30:39)…

Click here for the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

